Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Fluor worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fluor alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Fluor by 3,488.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 609,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after acquiring an additional 592,418 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the third quarter worth about $12,724,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 82.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 608,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,342,000 after buying an additional 274,264 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Fluor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,807,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,546,000 after buying an additional 243,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,975,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,494,000 after acquiring an additional 220,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR stock opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.11. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fluor

Fluor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.