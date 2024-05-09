Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of MSA Safety worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

MSA Safety stock opened at $187.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.51. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.26 and a 1 year high of $196.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.82 and its 200-day moving average is $174.62. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.01.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.38 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $2,038,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $761,389.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $2,038,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,504 shares of company stock worth $3,056,181. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

