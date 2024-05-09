Amalgamated Bank Sells 428 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of MKS Instruments worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,162,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $4,051,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $123.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,162,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,226,307 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $123.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.74 and its 200-day moving average is $105.06. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $135.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MKSI

MKS Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.