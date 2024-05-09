Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,697 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $956,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after buying an additional 16,717 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,198,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,430,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $188.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.16 and a 52 week high of $189.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.