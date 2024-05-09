Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $825,065,000 after acquiring an additional 277,631 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $1,039,780,497.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,255,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,174,345,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $1,039,780,497.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 970,255,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,174,345,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,198,961 shares of company stock worth $4,482,430,577. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $188.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.16 and a 12-month high of $189.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

