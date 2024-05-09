Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 9.3% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $59,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% during the third quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 126,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after buying an additional 26,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $188.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.16 and a 12-month high of $189.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.63.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.62.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 12,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $2,074,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,702,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,198,961 shares of company stock worth $4,482,430,577. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

