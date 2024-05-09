Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $126.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.25 and a 200-day moving average of $101.89. The stock has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.77 and a 52 week high of $127.06.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.