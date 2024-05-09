ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB) Trading Down 1.5%

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.75 and last traded at $62.11. Approximately 623,674 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $63.05.

Get ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15.

Institutional Trading of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKB. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth $82,000.

About ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.