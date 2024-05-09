ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (CBOE:ARKB) Trading Down 1.4%

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (CBOE:ARKB – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 61.75 and last traded at 62.14. Approximately 633,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at 63.05.
ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 66.16.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.