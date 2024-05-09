ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (CBOE:ARKB) Trading Down 1.4%

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (CBOE:ARKB – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 61.75 and last traded at 62.14. Approximately 633,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at 63.05.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 66.16.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.