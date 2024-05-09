Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.18

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMBGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.18 and traded as high as $13.05. Assembly Biosciences shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 13,958 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $71.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMBFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Assembly Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

See Also

