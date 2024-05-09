Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.50

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.50 and traded as high as C$4.85. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$4.83, with a volume of 3,068,962 shares trading hands.

ATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price target on Athabasca Oil and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Athabasca Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Desjardins downgraded Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.67, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.50.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$315.93 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5253664 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. J. Wojcichowsky sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$130,340.00. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

