Auxano Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after buying an additional 2,287,471 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,477,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,702,951,000 after buying an additional 1,805,763 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $728,543,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 99.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,384,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,037,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,495 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.05.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $904.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $872.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $659.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $280.46 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.