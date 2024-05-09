Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,314 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Bank OZK worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at $10,788,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,252,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Bank OZK by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 28,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.15.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on OZK. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

View Our Latest Report on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.