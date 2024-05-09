Barrington Research Weighs in on Henry Schein, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.34.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 15.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 11.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

