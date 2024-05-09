Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,066 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 42,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 505,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,682,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVB. Mizuho reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $191.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVB opened at $194.90 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.50.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

