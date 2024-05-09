Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $144.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $147.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

