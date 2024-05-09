Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,611 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $69.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $2.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.