Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 142.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Snowflake by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $157.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.27. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $138.40 and a one year high of $237.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 725,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,765,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,380 shares of company stock worth $12,206,900. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Raymond James upped their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.77.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

