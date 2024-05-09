Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 1,597 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 673.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $246.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $188.65 and a 52-week high of $248.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.