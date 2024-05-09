Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 167 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,547 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,191,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,121,000 after purchasing an additional 468,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,783,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,154,000 after buying an additional 1,417,298 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,495,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,002,000 after acquiring an additional 738,579 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,042,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,774,000 after acquiring an additional 679,340 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,326,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,706 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $92.88 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $100.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.1172 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

