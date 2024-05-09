Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 301 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.11. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

