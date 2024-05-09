Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 766 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,868 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 433,874 shares during the period. Wind River Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 789,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,599,000 after purchasing an additional 271,720 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,681.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 254,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after buying an additional 245,203 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 550,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,318,000 after buying an additional 224,332 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $109.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.51 and its 200-day moving average is $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $110.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

