Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 911 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 911.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,836,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 868,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,935,000 after buying an additional 100,788 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total transaction of $2,843,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total transaction of $2,843,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total value of $722,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,279 shares of company stock worth $25,511,064. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.22.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $481.02 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.16 and a 52 week high of $485.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.40.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

