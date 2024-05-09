Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys New Shares in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,643 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDC opened at $62.98 on Thursday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

