Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,403,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 43,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3,454.1% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $43.64 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $45.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.73.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

