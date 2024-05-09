Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $380,000 Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2,375.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Five Below by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 75,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,164,000 after buying an additional 31,902 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Five Below by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer cut Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.33.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $142.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.46 and its 200-day moving average is $183.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.19 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

