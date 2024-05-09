Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $422,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,171 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,778,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 57,285.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 700,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,951,000 after acquiring an additional 698,884 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,555,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,850,000.

ITB opened at $106.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.69 and its 200-day moving average is $99.41. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

