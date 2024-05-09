Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $458,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 314.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,322,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,796,000 after acquiring an additional 323,968 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 29.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after buying an additional 651,756 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Sanofi by 15.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,528,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,618,000 after buying an additional 346,563 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,472,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,968,000 after buying an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sanofi by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,907,000 after buying an additional 60,039 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

