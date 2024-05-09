Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 2,163.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,801,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,863,000 after buying an additional 429,650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,108,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,301,000 after acquiring an additional 33,215 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,059,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,264 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,858,000 after purchasing an additional 144,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,384,000 after purchasing an additional 726,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

LYV opened at $95.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.04. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.