Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $511,000 Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 119.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in IQVIA by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $227.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.03. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

