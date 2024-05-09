Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $586,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,519,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,791 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,138,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,427 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,111,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,971,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $2,487,999.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,278.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,693 shares of company stock worth $20,310,942 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.27.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

