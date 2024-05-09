Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $596,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock opened at $142.87 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $85.22 and a twelve month high of $149.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.46 and its 200-day moving average is $128.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

