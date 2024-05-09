Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 117.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 672,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,816,000 after buying an additional 79,611 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,417,000 after acquiring an additional 69,078 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 350,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,517,000 after purchasing an additional 136,621 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 304,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,830,000 after buying an additional 17,307 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total value of $999,967.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,598 shares in the company, valued at $78,857,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total value of $999,967.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,857,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,980 shares of company stock worth $23,053,480 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $425.94 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $440.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.