Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $444,000 in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,126 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $52.20.

NYSE BOH opened at $59.22 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $252.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.16%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

