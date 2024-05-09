Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Makes New $449,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,158,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter worth $335,000.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

EWP stock opened at $32.67 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $32.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.