Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 55 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,510.05, for a total value of $11,265,075.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,523,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,510.05, for a total value of $11,265,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $802,523,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,443.82, for a total value of $2,233,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $795,446,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,302 shares of company stock valued at $39,766,492 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR stock opened at $7,563.00 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,210.49 and a 12-month high of $8,211.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,750.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7,079.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. NVR’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $99.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on NVR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

