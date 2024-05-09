Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 1,550 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 744,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,895 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 54,186 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EFT opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

