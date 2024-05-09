Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 50,121 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 40,096.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,121 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,187,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 14.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,531,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,067,000 after buying an additional 2,664,715 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after buying an additional 1,378,594 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,251,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Amcor by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,110,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,987,000 after acquiring an additional 859,002 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Amcor stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

