Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 25.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,380,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,925 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,122,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,976,000 after buying an additional 411,771 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in MP Materials by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,960,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,756,000 after purchasing an additional 614,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MP Materials by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,293,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,803,000 after purchasing an additional 246,534 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MP Materials by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 401,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.64.

NYSE:MP opened at $15.63 on Thursday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $26.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.19, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.31.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

