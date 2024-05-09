Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 187,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,577,000 after buying an additional 29,499 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 70,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $125.85 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The company has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.50 and a 200 day moving average of $123.32.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. StockNews.com raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.