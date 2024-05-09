Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $24.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

