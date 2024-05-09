Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 33,539 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,539 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $109.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $110.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.58.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

