Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 486 Shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 1.65% of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MISL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $972,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $11,152,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,795,000.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $28.07.

About First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.