Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 540 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOO. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOO stock opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $793.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.32. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Stories

