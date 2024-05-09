Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 6,080 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 928,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,260,000 after purchasing an additional 333,659 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 219,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 172,699 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 374,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after buying an additional 158,363 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 318.9% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 165,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 125,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 219.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 129,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 88,655 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PSEP opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

