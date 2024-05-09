Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,307 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.68% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FID. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 41.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 182,521 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FID opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $79.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.75. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

