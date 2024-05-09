Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,196 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.7% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 41,256 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,946,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,521 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 479 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $904.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $872.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $659.34. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.46 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.05.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

