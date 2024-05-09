Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,764 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIPC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,028.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

BIPC opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.32. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.