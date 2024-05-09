Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Holdings Decreased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 26,166 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 148,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,349,000 after buying an additional 18,898 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $163.46 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

