Capital One Financial Comments on GlycoMimetics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GlycoMimetics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

GLYC stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.30. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $3.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

